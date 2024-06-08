Sikkim girl gang raped in Bihar, accused arrested

Gangtok, Jun 8: A girl from Sikkim was brutally gang-raped at a guest house in Kishanganj, Bihar, by two individuals after she missed her train to Sikkim on Wednesday night.

The victim and her friend, who had planned to return to Sikkim, missed their train and sought help from a local friend who arranged their stay at a guest house. The accused, identified as Arhan Akhtar from Bahadurganj and Amjad Hussain from Araria district, were known to this local friend.



Both men, reportedly intoxicated, forcibly entered the victim's room, made sexual advances, and attacked her. When their male friend intervened, they tied him down and took turns raping the victim. One of the girls escaped and reported the incident to the police, leading to a raid that resulted in the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators. The victim is now receiving treatment at the district hospital. A forensic team from Bhagalpur has collected evidence from the scene for further investigation.



The State Commission for Women has condemned the incident and urged a swift investigation to ensure justice. They have requested support from the Bihar State Commission for Women and advised caution for young women against befriending strangers online and travelling to meet them.

