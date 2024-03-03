Sikkim: Former speaker assaulted, SDF warns of state wide protest

Gangtok, Mar 3: A shocking incident unfolded in Mazi Gaon, Melli, South Sikkim, as senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader and former Speaker, K.N. Rai, along with Dr. Shiva Kumar Timshina, SDF's spokesperson, were brutally attacked on Friday. The assault has led to widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the state's political climate.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested six out of the seven accused involved in the attack. The opposition SDF has strongly criticised the government, threatening an indefinite protest from March 6 unless the remaining culprits are swiftly brought to justice.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also expressed concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation, urging the identification and prosecution of those involved in the conspiracy against Rai.

Supporters of the SDF party staged a protest outside the Melli police station, demanding expedited action in the case. The SDF party, in an official statement, vehemently condemned the “heinous act of crime,” stating that it reflects a breakdown of democracy in Sikkim.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has condemned the incident as well. Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to Chief Minister PS Tamang, strongly condemned the attack, emphasising that such violence has no place in politics. Khaling apologised to KN Rai and his family, expressing his dissatisfaction with the state of politics and hinting at stepping away to pursue personal endeavours if such incidents persist.

Chief Minister PS Tamang, echoing the condemnation, pledged strong actions against the perpetrators, emphasising justice for the victim. He urged citizens to uphold peace, unity, and tranquility, rejecting violence and discord.

SDF President Pawan Chamling visited the hospitalised victims in Siliguri, expressing shock, anguish, and disappointment over the incident. Chamling accused the SKM party of failing to control political violence and called for immediate justice. He appealed to the authorities, including the Governor, Election Commission, and Sikkim Police, to take cognizance of the incident and ensure necessary actions. Chamling reiterated the SDF's demand for the implementation of President's rule, citing a breach of law and order under the current government.