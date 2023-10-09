Sikkim flood update: 33 bodies recovered, toll rises to 77

Guwahati, Oct 9: Over 33 bodies have been recovered from the aftermath of a devastating flash flood in the Teesta River, a tragedy that has claimed the lives of 9 Army personnel.

With the recovery of these bodies, the death toll in the state rose to 77. Authorities are tirelessly searching for over 105 individuals who remain unaccounted for.

In addition, Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal has also reported a sombre tally of 40 bodies retrieved downstream of the Teesta River, with 10 of these unfortunate victims identified thus far.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has reported 105 missing persons, with 63 individuals unaccounted for in Pakyong district, 20 in Gangtok district, 16 in Mangan, and 6 in Namchi.

Rescue operations are actively underway, with a commendable 2,563 people successfully evacuated from various affected areas within the state.

The flash flood has wreaked havoc on Sikkim's vital lifeline, National Highway 10, causing extensive damage to the road surface and bridges spanning the Teesta River. Diligent efforts are currently underway to repair and widen the section between Rangpo and Singtam.

In response to this tragic event, relief camps have been swiftly established across the state, offering shelter to a total of 6,705 people in their time of need.