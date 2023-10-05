Sikkim Flood: 14 dead, 102 missing, state cut off from rest of India

Guwahati, Oct 5: At least 14 people died and 102 went missing after Sikkim witnessed a devastating cloudburst followed by flash floods along the Teesta River.

Missing people have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, and Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

The flood in Sikkim that started around 1.30 am on Wednesday was made worse by the release of water from Chungthang dam.

It destroyed 11 bridges in the state, with eight bridges getting washed away in Mangan district alone. Two bridges were destroyed in Namchi and one in Gangtok. Water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses, both kuccha and concrete, have been destroyed in the four affected districts.

Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded with the upsurge in the river.

Chungthang town bore the maximum brunt of the flood with 80 per cent of it getting severely affected. The NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at several places.

Over 3,000 tourists are reported to be stranded in different parts of Sikkim while some 166 people have so far been rescued, including the army man.

As per the information shared by the Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak, he informed, "The Lhonak lake received a cloud burst around 10:42 pm on Tuesday night. Thereafter the lake breached its embankment and made its course towards Teesta river. Soon different parts of the Teesta basin reported a rise in water, with particularly alarming levels in Chungthang where the Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached."

"There are 12-14 workers still stranded in the tunnels of the dam. Collectively across the State, 26 people have been reportedly injured and rushed to the hospitals. While 23 Army personnel in Bardang are still missing. They had a convoy vehicle which was parked adjacent to the highway which got submerged in the sludge," added Pathak.

The State government has asked for three (3) extra platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, which the Central government has approved. There is one platoon of NDRF already in service in Rangpo and Singtam towns.

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the tragedy that has befallen the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

In a letter to Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his sadness about the loss of life and widespread damage to property that has occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood that took place in the Teesta River Valley last night."

"I offer my condolences to families who have lost loved ones…as well as others affected by this disaster, and pray for their welfare," wrote the Tibetan spiritual leader.