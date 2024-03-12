Sikkim Democratic Front reveals assembly candidates ahead of LS polls

Sikkim, Mar 12: In a prelude to the upcoming elections, the opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), unveiled its lineup for six Assembly seats on Monday.

Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling aims for a historic ninth term, vying for the Namchi-Singhithang constituency.



Noteworthy nominations include former minister Hissey Lachungpa for Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) in the Mangan district, alongside Gnawong Chopel Lepcha and Sonam Gyatso Lepcha for Kabi-Lungchok (BL-Reserved) and Dzongu (BL-Reserved) seats, respectively.



Hissey Lachungpa, who is running from Lachen-Mangan constituency, has completed two terms as Rajya Sabha MP. In Gangtok district, the SDF strategically named Ashish Rai as its nominee for the Arithang seat. Rai, who previously ran as an independent in 2019 after being denied an SDF ticket, has now returned to the party. Additionally, Mr. Norzang Lepcha is set to contest from the SDF in the Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved) assembly seat.

