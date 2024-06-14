Sikkim CM’s wife resigns after taking oath as MLA

Gangtok, Jun 14:Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, the newly sworn-in MLA from Namchi Singithang, resigned from her legislative post on Thursday after taking the oath.

On the other hand, the chief minister has vacated his Soreng Chakung seat while retaining his position in the Rhenock constituency. This move comes shortly after the 2024 Sikkim Assembly election results were announced, where the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Tamang, secured a decisive victory.



The Election Commission is now expected to conduct by-elections in both the Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singithang constituencies within the next six months to fill these vacancies. The recent election results have already set the stage for these by-elections, which will be closely watched to gauge the ongoing support for the SKM government in these regions.



The 2024 assembly elections marked a crucial phase in Sikkim's political landscape, with the SKM consolidating its power and PS Tamang's leadership being reaffirmed. The upcoming by-elections will further test the political waters and the SKM's hold over Sikkim's electorate.

