Sikkim CM welcomes sole SDF MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha to SKM

Gangtok, Jul 11: In a political shift, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the only opposition member of the Legislative Assembly from Syari Constituency, to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party. This development leaves the Sikkim Legislative Assembly without any opposition members.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Chief Minister's official residence, Mintokgang.



During the meeting, Lamtha discussed various welfare concerns in his constituency with Chief Minister Tamang, highlighting a vision for comprehensive development in Syari. The Chief Minister expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Lamtha to enhance the region's progress and prosperity.



Lamtha expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Tamang, saying, "I am deeply grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for the warm welcome into the SKM party. It is an honour to join this esteemed organisation and return home."



He assured the people of Syari and Sikkim of his dedication to addressing their key issues, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic growth. Lamtha emphasised his commitment to upholding SKM's values and working harmoniously with the party leadership to achieve collective goals for a brighter future for all Sikkimese people.



With Lamtha's inclusion in the SKM party, the opposition SDF has no representation in the state assembly, as the ruling SKM won 31 out of 32 seats in the recently held Vidhan Sabha polls.

