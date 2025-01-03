Sikkim CM vows to preserve cultural heritage & promote community development

Gankgtok, Jan 3: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, while addressing the state-level Gurung Tamu Lhosar celebration in Parakha, outlined his government’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions, promoting linguistic heritage, and regulating public order.

He began by highlighting the significance of Tamu Lhosar, traditionally observed on December 30, explaining that this year, it was celebrated collectively on a different date to ensure greater participation. Stressing the need to safeguard cultural practices, the Chief Minister urged all communities to begin cultural preservation at home and suggested celebrating festivals a day before or after their official dates to accommodate collective observances.

The Chief Minister emphasised that his government has been working relentlessly to ensure no community in the state faces injustice. He called on the Gurung community to unite, asserting that unity would empower them to overcome any challenge.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving the Gurung community's traditions and customs by pledging ₹75 lakh for the construction of the Chupcha Choiling Gurung Monastery in Parakha. He also announced plans to introduce a law mandating the study of native languages, stressing that such measures were essential for the preservation of linguistic and cultural heritage.

Shifting focus to development, the Chief Minister mentioned ongoing initiatives in the Nathang-Machong constituency, such as tea plantation drives aimed at promoting long-term growth.

He assured that all demands raised by the constituency’s MLA, Pamin Lepcha, would be fulfilled. Additionally, he announced the establishment of a district-level archery institute in Karthok and revealed plans to introduce legal frameworks for constructing sheep shelters, aimed at strengthening the rural economy.

He also emphasised that government contracts would be granted only to those actively involved in executing the work, with strict restrictions against reselling contracts.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about nightlife regulations, announcing that all discos and pubs in the state must close operations by 11 PM. Any establishment violating this rule would face immediate license cancellation. He further warned that police officials found facilitating such violations would not only face suspension but also dismissal from service.

Through these announcements, the Chief Minister underscored his government’s dedication to protecting the state’s cultural heritage, fostering community development, and maintaining public order.



