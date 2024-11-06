Sikkim CM thanks Centre for entrusting NH-10 maintenance to NHIDCL

Gangtok, Nov. 6: Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, has extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for their decision to transfer the maintenance and repair responsibilities of National Highway-10 (NH-10) to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL). The Chief Minister hailed the move as "transformative", with hopes of significant improvements to the state's infrastructure, which is crucial for Sikkim’s people, economy, and day-to-day life.

Highlighting the critical importance of NH-10 as Sikkim’s primary transport route, the state government has persistently emphasised its role in facilitating the flow of goods and commuter traffic. With the NHIDCL set to manage its upkeep, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Sikkim will see not only improved maintenance and repairs but also strategic enhancements to the highway.

“This development will greatly benefit our citizens, promoting safer travel and a more reliable transport system,” noted the Chief Minister. The news has been well-received by local transporters, including taxi and bus operators as well as truck drivers, who depend on NH-10 as the backbone of Sikkim’s connectivity.

Describing the Centre’s decision as pivotal, Tamang remarked, “NH-10 will now be managed with the priority it deserves.” The shift in oversight is seen as a step forward for regional development, promising a robust future for Sikkim’s main highway under NHIDCL’s stewardship.