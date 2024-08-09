Sikkim CM rejects assistant Professors' appeal; announces new 8-year regularisation policy

Gangtok, August 9: Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang expressed surprise over demands made by Assistant Professors for the withdrawal of a government order related to their probationary period. The CM noted that some faculty members had been pressuring the government, even resorting to WhatsApp messages, to remove the one-year probation period required after four years of service.



"Assistant Professors are part of the teaching faculty, with distinct service criteria and facilities. We have regularized their positions after four years of service, yet they are now asking to remove the probation period. Why aren't they grateful to the government?" questioned CM Tamang.



During an address at Manan Kendra, CM Tamang disclosed that he had directed a review of the regularization orders granted after four years of service. He questioned the validity of the demands for the withdrawal of the one-year probationary period, emphasizing that the government had not violated any laws.



In a significant announcement, CM Tamang stated that the government would roll back its existing policy of regularizing Assistant Professors after four years of service. "They will now be regularized only after eight years," he declared, signaling a major policy shift.



The CM also addressed the Minister for Education and the Secretary, instructing them to "withdraw all their regular orders."



According to available records, 32 Assistant Professors received regularization orders on February 9, 2024. However, with the recent developments, these orders are now set to be reviewed and potentially withdrawn.

