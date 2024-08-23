Sikkim CM ranks highest in popularity among India's chief ministers

Gangtok, Aug 23: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister in his home state.

According to a survey, the chief minister secured a leading popularity rating of 55.7%.



Following closely behind is Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, with a 50.8% approval rating. Other prominent leaders in the top 10 include Bhupendrabhai Patel of Gujarat with 46%, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal at 45.5%, and a tie between Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, both at 44.4%.



The list also features Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh (40.6%), MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu (39.9%), Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh (38.9%), and Manik Saha of Tripura (38.4%). This ranking showcases the varying degrees of public support for leaders across different states and political affiliations in India.

