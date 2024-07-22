Sikkim CM PS Golay unveils new welfare programs for journalists

Gangtok, July 22: In a bid to improve the welfare of journalists in Sikkim, Chief Minister P.S. Golay announced several new initiatives during the 22nd Foundation Day celebration at Manan Kendra.

One of the key initiatives is an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh from the Information and Public Relations (IPR) department, aimed at celebrating the PCS Foundation Day and presenting awards. This financial support is expected to enhance the recognition of journalistic achievements in the state.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced that a grant in aid for journalist pensions will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant (CMDG). The Information and Public Relations Department will formulate criteria to ensure journalists receive pensions after years of dedicated service. The Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) will be involved in establishing these criteria, ensuring that deserving journalists receive the necessary support in their retirement.

Health insurance coverage for PCS members was also announced, with the state government planning a meeting between CRH Manipal and the IPR department to finalise details. This initiative aims to provide journalists with comprehensive healthcare benefits, promoting their well-being and financial security.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Golay declared a revision of advertisement rates for both daily and weekly newspapers. This revision is expected to offer better financial support to media houses, aiding their sustainability and growth.