Sikkim CM orders disbursement of salary for temporary employees ahead of Dashain Festival

Gangtok, Oct 7: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has directed the swift disbursement of temporary employees' salaries ahead of the upcoming Dashain festival, ensuring that workers do not face any financial inconvenience. At a coordination meeting held at Chintan Bhawan on Monday, the Chief Minister met with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary in-Charge/ACS Home R. Telang, SDGP Akshay Sachdeva, Principal Secretaries, and senior finance and accounts staff from various state departments, to address this issue.

The primary focus of the meeting was the status of salary disbursement for temporary employees across government departments. Officials presented detailed reports on the number of temporary employees who have joined, those whose salaries have been processed, and the challenges hindering timely payments. Among the concerns raised were insufficient funding, absenteeism, and documentation discrepancies.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasised that with Vijaya Dashami approaching, it is essential for all temporary employees to receive their salaries promptly. He reassured that according to departmental reports, most salary bills for the months of August and September have already been cleared. However, to prevent any delay, he instructed the Finance Department’s Pay and Accounts division to expedite the processing of any remaining salary bills before Dashain.

He also provided clear directives regarding various categories of temporary employees. Those who joined before the elections but failed to report to work until after the elections would have their absence treated as Leave Without Pay (LWP). Similarly, employees who joined post-election would have their salaries calculated from their date of joining, while those who were irregular in reporting to duty would face termination. Employees applying for leave immediately after joining would be granted LWP.

The meeting also covered several other issues, including the extension of sabbatical leave for temporary employees. The Chief Minister clarified that sabbatical leave would only be available to temporary employees after completing six months of continuous service. For regular government employees, at least five years of continuous service would be required before sabbatical leave could be granted.

On compassionate appointments, the Chief Minister reiterated that there is no need for candidates to seek recommendations from MLAs, as the conditions have already been notified. Departments were instructed to ensure that candidates are accurately informed about the process.

Additionally, Chief Minister Tamang announced plans to revise the existing maternity leave provision. Under the new proposal, female employees will be entitled to six months of maternity leave in Phase 1, followed by the introduction of Child Care Leave in Phase 2, which can be availed of by either parent employed by the state government.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister urged all departments to ensure that pending salary bills are cleared promptly and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all temporary employees receive their salaries before Dashain. He wished all present a happy Vijaya Dashami and urged them to prioritise the welfare of government employees during the festival season.