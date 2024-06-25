Sikkim CM meets PM Modi, discusses key issues and initiatives

New Delhi, June 25: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, congratulating him on his third consecutive electoral victory and expressing confidence in his leadership. The CM thanked the Prime Minister for his prompt relief efforts following the Sikkim flash flood in October 2023.

During the meeting, CM Tamang discussed several crucial issues, including the demand for tribal status for 12 indigenous communities and seat reservations for the Limboo-Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. They also talked about the potential visit of His Holiness the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorji to Sikkim.

The CM informed the Prime Minister about a new initiative to build a multimodal corridor with an integrated checkpost between Sikkim and eastern Nepal at Chewa Bhanjyang. He presented the post-disaster need assessment report, estimating Rs. 3673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction and emphasising the need for continued support.

Highlighting the strategic importance of NH-10, CM Tamang requested a permanent solution to its frequent disruptions and proposed that its maintenance be entrusted to a central agency like NHAI or NHIDCL. He also sought urgent intervention to restore NH-310A, which connects Gangtok to the Indo-China border, following recent cloudbursts in North Sikkim.

Additionally, the CM proposed developing a Himalayan Railway Line between Bakrakote in West Bengal and Rorathang in Sikkim, presenting historical correspondence from 1917 to support the initiative.

CM Tamang applauded the Prime Minister's environmental initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' which promotes planting a sapling in honour of mothers. He announced that Sikkim will observe this initiative on July 7, 2024.

Looking ahead to Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day on May 16, 2025, CM Tamang invited the Prime Minister to be the Chief Guest, an invitation which PM Modi graciously accepted.

MPs Indra Hang Subba (Lok Sabha) and DT Lepcha (Rajya Sabha) were also present during the meeting.