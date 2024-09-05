Sikkim CM meets Japanese delegation, discusses infrastructure project

Gangtok, Sept 5: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay held a crucial meeting on Thursday with delegations from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Senior Director of the South Asia Division 1, Sunouchi Tatsuhiko. The discussions focused on strengthening infrastructure development in Sikkim through potential collaborations with JICA.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was updated by the Roads & Bridges Department on the submission of a Preliminary Project Report (PPR) to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India. The PPR outlines proposals for upgrading four roads and one bridge, with funding sought under JICA's infrastructure development initiatives.



The discussions emphasised the transformative potential of these projects, with particular attention to JICA’s technical expertise to ensure seamless execution. Both sides highlighted the need for integrating sustainable development practices to meet infrastructure and environmental goals.



Key officials from the Roads & Bridges Department were also in attendance during the meeting.

