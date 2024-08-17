Sikkim CM launches Web-Based Land Record System on Independence Day

Gangtok, Aug 17: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the Integrated Land Record Management System (ILRMS), a new web-based platform designed by the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The ILRMS is set to revolutionise land record management in the state by enabling citizens to easily access crucial information such as ownership details, property boundaries, and mutation status online. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing administrative efficiency through the adoption of modern technology.

Residents can now access their land records without the hassle of visiting government offices by logging on to ilrms.sikkim.gov.in, streamlining the entire process for greater convenience.