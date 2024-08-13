Sikkim CM inaugurates Indrani Bridge Over Teesta River

Gangtok, Aug 13: In a significant step towards rebuilding Sikkim's infrastructure after recent natural disasters, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) inaugurated the newly constructed Indrani Bridge over the Teesta River at Singtham on Monday. The 300-foot Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB), built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Swastik, replaces the original bridge, which was destroyed during the devastating flash floods that struck Sikkim on October 4, 2023.

Addressing the gathering, CM Golay emphasised that the restoration of road connectivity in the wake of multiple catastrophic events is a top priority for his government. He commended the BRO's critical role in the economic and infrastructural development of the state.



The Indrani Bridge, originally constructed by the Sikkim Public Works Department, was washed away during the flash floods, severing links between North and South Sikkim and the rest of the country. The government, recognising the urgent need to restore connectivity, swiftly initiated plans for the construction of the new bridge.



The BRO began construction in mid-May after obtaining the necessary approvals. The project progressed rapidly, with the bridge's abutments completed by July 30 and the superstructure finished within ten days. The completion of the bridge marks a significant milestone in Sikkim's recovery efforts, reconnecting the regions of South and East Sikkim and paving the way for renewed economic and social development in the Namchi region.



The BRO's Project Swastik has once again demonstrated its commitment to Sikkim's development, living up to its motto: "In the Silence of Our Great Mountains, the work of BRO speaks."



Senior state officials and BRO representatives were present at the inauguration ceremony.

