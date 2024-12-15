Sikkim CM highlights efforts to include 12 left-out communities in ST list

Gangtok, Dec 15: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in the inaugural meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, a newly formed body tasked with securing the inclusion of 12 left-out Sikkimese communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list under the Constitution of India.

Expressing gratitude to the committee's Chairman, B.V. Sharma, Vice Chairman, Mahendra P. Lama, members, and representatives of the 12 communities, the Chief Minister acknowledged their enduring contributions to Sikkim’s identity while lamenting their exclusion from the ST list since 1979.

“Our government remains steadfast in advocating for their inclusion,” said Tamang, citing the landmark resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021 and ongoing discussions with national leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister. He emphasized that encouraging responses from policymakers have strengthened their optimism in achieving this long-pending recognition.

The High-Level Committee has been given a three-month deadline to submit a comprehensive ethnographical report and actionable recommendations. Tamang assured full government support for the committee’s work, underlining the urgency of the matter as Sikkim approaches its 50th statehood anniversary in 2025.

“The inclusion of these communities in the Scheduled Tribes list is essential for fostering inclusivity and equity,” he said, urging all stakeholders to work tirelessly toward this historic milestone.

Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and rights of the Sikkimese people, Tamang called for collective efforts to ensure justice for the 12 left-out communities.