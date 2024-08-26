Sikkim CM extends invitation to PM Modi for Statehood Day celebration

Gangtok, Aug 26: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, where he extended a formal invitation for the Prime Minister to serve as the Chief Guest at Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration on May 16, 2025. This upcoming Statehood Day is especially significant as it marks the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's merger with India.

During the meeting, Tamang also conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Janmashtami. Their discussions covered a range of issues important to the state, highlighting the ongoing progress and future aspirations of Sikkim.



The year-long celebration, themed "Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim," aims to reflect on both the pre- and post-merger history of the state, showcasing its journey over the past five decades. The Chief Minister emphasised the honour and delight of having the Prime Minister accept the invitation, noting that his presence would enhance the significance of the occasion and provide an opportunity to display Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Further CM Tamang added that PM Modi has accepted the invitation.



Tamang called on the people of Sikkim to participate wholeheartedly in the celebrations, embracing the spirit of unity and dedication to the continued progress and prosperity of both the state and the nation.



Sikkim was a Kingdom under the rule of the “Chogyals” or Maharajas of Namgyal Dynasty and an Indian Protectorate country before becoming an Associate State of India in 1974. The former Himalayan kingdom became a full fledged state of the Indian Union in 16 May 1975 after abolishing the institution of monarchy.

