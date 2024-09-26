Sikkim CM & Darjeeling MP discuss tribal status for left-out communities

Gangtok, Sept 26: Chief Minister of Sikkim, PS Tamang, and Darjeeling Member of Parliament, Raju Bista, held discussions regarding the long-standing demand for the tribal status of 12 left-out communities in Sikkim and 11 in Darjeeling. The meeting, attended by Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, focused on finding a solution to this pressing issue.

CM Tamang informed MP Bista that the Sikkim government is taking proactive steps by setting up an expert committee to thoroughly examine the matter and prepare an ethnographic report. Both leaders have agreed to hold a joint meeting in early October to strategise and outline the way forward.

MP Raju Bista expressed his commitment to working closely with the Sikkim government to address the concerns of the Nepali speaking communities in both regions and ensure their rightful recognition as Scheduled Tribes.

The joint effort signifies a collaborative approach between Sikkim and Darjeeling to resolve the issue of tribal status, which has been a long-standing demand of the Nepali-speaking community.