Sikkim CM announces return to party-based Panchayat & municipal elections

Gangtok, Aug 11: In a significant policy shift, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on August 10th that panchayat and municipal elections will now be conducted on a party basis, reversing a decision made during his government's first tenure. He criticised the previous system of party-less elections, highlighting issues where certain candidates falsely claimed affiliation with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) during those elections.

The announcement came during the 7th Jan Unmukti Diwas celebration at Rangpo, where the Chief Minister expressed his pride in being part of the event, describing it as a powerful symbol of the state’s collective resolve and resilience. He emphasised that SKM has always been a voice for the common people, standing firm against challenges and injustices.



During his speech, Tamang highlighted the significance of the regularisation policy introduced by his government, which aims to bring stability and security to those living in uncertainty. Despite criticism from the opposition, he stated that the policy's implementation has been a success, driven by the belief that every citizen deserves stability.



The Chief Minister also outlined his government's ongoing commitment to key programs such as the Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana, SGAY, and SUGAY, stressing the importance of inclusive development. He provided an overview of the Budget 2024–25, emphasising the allocation of funds to healthcare, education, and infrastructure, aligned with the government's "BiPaSa" promise.



Looking ahead, Tamang articulated his vision for a "Sunaulo Sikkim" and a "Sammriddh Sikkim," where social progress and economic development coexist, ensuring that everyone shares in the benefits of growth. He also reaffirmed his commitment to contributing to the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister concluded by calling for unity and collective effort from all Sikkimese people to build a prosperous and developed state, contributing to the broader goal of a developed India by 2047.