Sikkim CM announces monthly pension for former legislators

Gangtok, Aug 25: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled a series of new benefits for former legislators, focussing on improving their financial security and overall welfare.

A key highlight of the announcement is the significant increase in pensions for ex-legislators. Those who have served two or more terms will now receive ₹55,000 per month, while single-term legislators will receive ₹50,000 per month. The enhanced pension scheme is expected to take effect following the next supplementary budget approvals.



To address any lingering concerns, CM Tamang has scheduled a meeting with former legislators on September 4, 2024. This meeting will provide a platform for ex-legislators to voice their grievances directly to the government. In addition, the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) is set to receive an annual grant-in-aid of ₹20 lakh to assist with emergency and medical expenses.



Other initiatives announced include the renewal of identity cards featuring the Ashoka Pillar and a review of the priority system for accommodations at Sikkim House in Delhi and Guwahati, ensuring that former legislators receive due recognition and support.

