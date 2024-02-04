Sikkim CM announces Creatorpreneurship Scheme to provide financial aid to contents creators

Rangpo, Feb 4: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced the Creatorpreneurship Scheme, providing financial aid to youths creating content on social media platforms.

Additionally, employees with over four years of service will be regularised.

While addressing the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s 12th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Tamang announced the extension of the Chief Minister Merit Scholarship (CMMS) up to graduation, ensuring that educational support continues beyond Class XII. This initiative reflects the party's dedication to fostering educational opportunities for the youth of Sikkim.

Further, he also announced enhanced Insurance for Drivers. The Chief Minister underscores the importance of the welfare of drivers by announcing that those with Sikkim identification certificates will now receive enhanced insurance coverage, providing up to Rs 10 lakh.

A slew of welfare initiatives was also announced for Diverse Groups including Ama Yojana, Bahini Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana, and initiatives supporting women's empowerment.

Acknowledging the need for adequate housing solutions, the party said that it has introduced 'Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana' and 'Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana,' offering support for house upgrades and essential supplies like GCI sheets.

Furthermore, there is a commitment to prioritising the well-being of drivers (Sarathis) through sponsored life and health insurance. Comprehensive Medical Assistance Scheme Recognizing the challenges in accessing medical facilities, the Chief Minister announces the enhancement of the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme. This scheme provides substantial financial aid for various medical procedures, including organ transplants, heart surgery, and cancer treatment.

In a bid to aim the youth economically, the state government introduced schemes such as 'One Family One Entrepreneurship.' Additionally, privileges are granted to Gram Panchayats, Zilla Panchayats, and ULBs in response to their long-awaited demand for increased honorarium and discretionary grants. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) says, "As we celebrate our 12th Foundation Day, let us renew our commitment to the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress. Together, we shall continue serving our fellow citizens and advancing the well-being of Sikkim."

He added, "Our initiatives aim to uplift every section of our society, ensuring that the rights and well-being of our people remain at the forefront of our priorities. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha stands with the people from every nook and corner of our state." Demonstrating a commitment to education, the party sponsors seats for MBBS students, supports higher studies, and provides fellowships for local scholars pursuing Ph.D. and studying abroad.

Acknowledging the importance of sports and tourism, he mentioned the completion of long-awaited infrastructure projects like the Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi and also emphasised on establishment of academies to nurture talent in archery, boxing, and the arts. CM Tamang stated that efforts are directed toward enhancing tourism through projects such as traditional mega homestays, pilgrimage tourism initiatives, ropeways, and skywalks.