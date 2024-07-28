Sikkim CM addresses key issues at 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog

Gangtok, Jul 28: The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, attended the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The meeting included key dignitaries such as NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr. Suman Berry, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Lieutenant Governors, focusing on critical national issues and state-specific challenges.

During his address, Chief Minister Tamang expressed profound concerns over the devastating natural disaster caused by the outburst of South Lhonak Lake on October 4, 2023. “The massive flooding led to the destruction of Chungthang Dam, the largest dam in Sikkim, and rendered the Teesta III Hydro Power Project defunct,” Tamang said. “This project, a significant revenue source with a generating capacity of 1,200 MW, saw a loss of nearly Rs. 14,000 crore in assets and an annual revenue loss of Rs. 300–400 crore.” He requested an annual grant in lieu of the 12% free power from the project for ten years or until its reconstruction is complete.



Tamang extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for the prompt release of financial assistance from the NDR Fund for immediate relief and restoration. He highlighted the findings of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, which determined that Rs. 3,673 crore is required for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction. Additionally, he requested a special grant to expedite the restoration of critical infrastructure and livelihood support initiatives.



Emphasising the vital importance of NH10, the sole lifeline connecting Sikkim to the rest of the country, Tamang stated, “Frequent disruptions along NH10, exacerbated by climate change and irregular rainfall patterns, have severely impacted Sikkim’s economy.” He urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to prioritise the restoration and modernization of NH10, emphasising its load-bearing capacity and overall sustainability.



Tamang also requested the establishment of a Multi-modal Corridor with a modern integrated checkpoint between Sikkim and Eastern Nepal through Chewa Bhanjyang. “This initiative aims to enhance cultural and economic ties and support national security interests. The strategic importance of this region necessitates expediting the project for mutual benefit,” he noted.



Highlighting Sikkim’s developmental goals with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Tamang focused on four major pillars: economic growth, environmental sustainability, human resource development, and good governance. “Sikkim aims to accelerate growth through entrepreneurship, innovation, and competitiveness, contributing significantly to India's projected economic expansion,” he said.



In the context of environmental augmentation, Tamang applauded the Prime Minister’s innovative concept of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.' He also identified five crucial areas for accelerating economic growth in alignment with the Viksit Bharat agenda: improving youth employability, developing Sikkim as a healthcare and wellness hub, implementing innovative practices in agriculture and food processing, promoting tourism and MSME sectors, and enhancing civic amenities and infrastructure.



Tamang concluded his address by expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to present Sikkim's perspectives and for the continuous support from NITI Aayog.

