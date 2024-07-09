Sikkim Chief Minister highlights vulnerabilities of NH10 to Central Government

Sikkim, July 9: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has raised serious concerns regarding the vulnerabilities of National Highway 10 (NH10) with the central government.

NH10 serves as a vital lifeline for Sikkim and the hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, making its maintenance crucial for connectivity and security, especially given Sikkim's status as a border state.

In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the Sikkim Chief Minister highlighted the frequent disruptions caused by natural calamities. He added that these disruptions not only pose a security threat but also have severe economic repercussions. The state reportedly loses Rs. 100 crore in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) daily due to road blockades, a significant loss for the small state, he informed.

CM Tamang also pointed to a historical survey from 1917, conducted during the British Empire, that proposed a 72-kilometer train route from Bakhrikot to Rorathang. If realised, this route could provide a more reliable transportation option for Sikkim and benefit West Bengal, particularly during the monsoon season.

A bilateral meeting is scheduled between the Transport Departments of West Bengal and Sikkim to discuss potential solutions. Sikkim's Roads and Bridges Department Minister and Principal Secretary will attend the meeting to address common transportation challenges and explore collaborative measures.

Chief Minister Tamang further stated Sikkim is facing 100 crores of losses every day due to road closures, and the National Highway on the Bengal side, maintained by the state government, should be taken over by the Central Government.