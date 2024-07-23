Sikkim: Brutal killing of stray dog sparks public outrage in Gangtok

Gangtok, July 23: A tragic incident in Gangtok has sparked public outrage and prompted a police investigation after a stray dog was fatally shot. The dog, a white stray aged 3-4 years, was killed on July 19 at Kazi Road by an unidentified assailant.

The incident was reported by a local resident, prompting a member of the NGO People For Animals (PFA) Sikkim to investigate.

Despite efforts, locals were initially reluctant to speak about the case. Information surfaced in a group chat indicating the dog had been buried nearby.

An anonymous source revealed that the dog had been shot, leading to a case being registered at Sadar Thana.

The dog's body was exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that the dog had been shot in the chest. This anonymous source also noted that this was not the first shooting of a stray dog in the area.

Animal activist Sagar Singh brought attention to the case through the media. PFA member Rebina Rai registered the case and later buried the dog at her residence in Assam Lingzey after the post-mortem.

The PFA has condemned the act and is collaborating with police to seek justice for the dog. Maneka Gandhi, chairperson of PFA, has been in contact with SP Gangtok, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, who assured a thorough investigation.

“This incident highlights the need for societal awareness regarding animal rights. It underscores that while one may not advocate for or love every animal, it is imperative to recognize that harming or killing animals is unacceptable. This case should serve as a reminder that all lives, including those of stray animals, matter and deserve protection,” said animal rights activist Sagar Singh.