Sikkim: Bridge collapse at Sangkalang strands over 1,500 tourists

Gangtok, Jun 13:The newly constructed bridge at Sangkalang, built after the Teesta Flood of October 4, 2023, collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving more than 1,500 tourists stranded in Lachung and Chungthang in North Sikkim.

The collapse was anticipated as the foundation of the bridge had been reported as damaged by SP Mangan, who had warned of its imminent failure.



The Sangkalang bridge was a vital connection between Mangan and Dzongu, as well as Chungthang, especially after the Teesta flood rendered the bridge at Toong inoperable. With the collapse, Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung have been cut off.



SP Mangan advised that tourists remain where they are to prevent any further incidents. Efforts are underway to expedite the construction of a bridge at Phidang to restore connectivity. However, progress has been hampered by multiple collapses along the route.



Additionally, the SP highlighted ongoing communication challenges due to a weak mobile network across the North District.



The heavy rainfall overnight on June 13 has further exacerbated the situation in North Sikkim, resulting in three deaths and two individuals reported missing.

