Sikkim & Assam Chief Ministers discuss regional development and cooperation

Gangtok, Sept 1: Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, met with his counterpart Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, to discuss various aspects of regional development and cooperation between the northeastern states.

The primary focus of their discussion was the potential introduction of a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati. Chief Minister Tamang emphasised that this service would greatly improve connectivity between the two states, thereby boosting regional growth and accessibility for the people of both regions.



During the meeting, Dr. Sarma also highlighted Assam’s advanced healthcare facilities, particularly those specialising in cancer treatment. He expressed willingness to extend support to patients from Sikkim who seek medical care in Assam, a gesture that underscores the close ties and cooperative spirit between the two states.



Chief Minister Tamang invited Dr. Sarma to visit Sikkim, and Dr. Sarma indicated that he would plan his visit tentatively towards the end of this year.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing their commitment to further strengthening the bonds between Sikkim and Assam through collaborative efforts aimed at regional development and public welfare.