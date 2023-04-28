Sikkim Art & Literature Festival to celebrate literary landscape of region

New Delhi, Apr 28: The first edition of Sikkim Art & Literature Festival will celebrate the literary landscape of the region along with addressing local and global concerns.

To be held from May 6 in the Yuksom town of Sikkim, the literary initiative by the state government and Teamwork Arts will host authors Anand Neelakantan, Anuja Chauhan, Shobhaa De, Ankush Saikia, United Nations Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp, and child mental health expert Amit Sen among others.

The three-day event will witness wide-ranging discourse on topics including climate change, wildlife conservation, history, culture and ethnicity, poetry, architecture, folklore, mental health, and writings from the North East.

"The artistic and literary treasures of Sikkim are deeply ingrained in the cultural matrix of India and the first landmark edition of this Festival will open them up for the entire country and beyond to explore and partake of," Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay said in a statement.

The festival will also see attendance of writer-journalist from Manipur Hoihnu Hazel, author Manjiri Prabhu, art historian Moushumi Kandali, Nepalese poet Nawaraj Parajuli and biochemist-writer Pranay Lal.

Singer Harpreet, Himalayan folk musician Bipul Chettri, and Rajasthani folk-sufi music collective Kutle Khan Project along with Sikkim's local artistes will also perform at the festival.

"We are delighted to announce our 1st festival in the North East; SALF, which will focus on bringing together local writers and artistes with national and international writers, thinkers and artistes. The choice of one of the most pristine world heritage sites –the Khangchendzonga National Park - as our primary location is to continue our effort to focus on climate crises and the need for environmental awareness and positive action," Sanjoy Roy, managing director - Teamwork Arts, said.

The Sikkim Art & Literature Festival will come to an end on May 8.