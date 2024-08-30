Sikkim: 19-yr-old youth arrested on charges of molesting deaf & mute woman

Gangtok, Aug 30: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested after a video surfaced showing him molesting a 61-year-old deaf and mute woman in Sikkim.

The disturbing incident that reportedly occurred on August 26, was recorded by a juvenile on a mobile phone, which belonged to another minor, and later uploaded on social media by the accused.



The case came to light after a formal complaint was lodged on August 28, leading to the registration of a case in the Jorethang Police Station.



The charges against the accused include violations under the BNSS Act of 2023 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act of 2000, highlighting the severity of the offences.



The investigation, led by Police Inspector Bishan Rai, has resulted in the accused being taken into custody. Authorities are also working to locate and apprehend the three juveniles involved in this heinous crime.



This incident follows other recent troubling cases in Sikkim. Earlier in July, Sikkim police detained a man in Gyalshing district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 69-year-old woman at her home.

The victim’s family lodged a formal complaint on August 2, prompting a swift investigation and arrest. Authorities have requested a forensic expert from the Law Secretary through the SP of Gyalshing to analyse the evidence further.

In another disturbing case, Sikkim police in Gangtok district detained a man accused of impregnating a mentally challenged woman. The arrest came after the woman's sister noticed her absence of menstrual periods for about three months, with a subsequent test confirming the pregnancy.

The string of recent incidents underscores a troubling pattern of violence and exploitation, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and justice for victims across the region.