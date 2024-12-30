Siang Multipurpose Project to maintain river flow, generate electricity, & mitigate flood risks: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Dec. 30: The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was being planned by the Centre not just for generating electricity but to maintain the natural flow of the river all year around, said Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu added that the SUMP is also planned to mitigate the risks of flooding if China released excess water, further mentioning that the multipurpose project is estimated to cost Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

Khandu’s remarks came in the wake of China approving the construction of the world’s largest dam, at a cost of USD 137 billion, on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to the Indian border. The dam is to be built at a huge gorge in the Himalayan reaches where the Brahmaputra river makes a huge U-turn to flow into Arunachal Pradesh and then to Bangladesh.

“The SUMP with an estimated installed capacity of 11,000 MW, is not just about generating power, but also about maintaining the natural flow of the Siang river and mitigating potential flood risks from water releases by China," Khandu said.

Describing SUMP as a project of national importance, he said hydropower generation is only the secondary goal of it.

"The real objective of the project is to save the Siang river and the communities that have depended on it for generations," he said.

The survey for preparing the pre-feasibility report of the project is yet to be done amid stiff opposition from locals who are concerned about displacement, loss of livelihoods, and environmental impact of the mega dam.

Warning of severe consequences if China's project moves ahead "without safeguards", Khandu said the neighbouring country's plans to divert water from the Brahmaputra into its arid regions could drastically reduce the flow of the Siang river during winters.

"In such a scenario, the volume of water could decrease so much that one might be able to cross the mighty river on foot," he claimed.

"The proposed Siang project would create a reservoir capable of storing 9 billion cubic meters of water. This would ensure the river maintains a consistent flow, even during dry seasons. Additionally, the reservoir would act as a buffer in case of sudden water releases from upstream Chinese dams, potentially averting catastrophic flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh," he said.

Acknowledging the ongoing bilateral discussions between India and China, the CM cautioned against "complacency".

"China is unpredictable and can do anything," Khandu said, underscoring the need for India to remain vigilant.

"We cannot take chances when it comes to national security and the welfare of our people," he said.

The Chinese government approved the construction of the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river, the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra. It is expected to generate more than 300 billion kWh of electricity each year enough to meet the annual needs of over 300 million people.

The total investment in the dam could exceed one trillion yuan (USD 137 billion), which would dwarf any other single infrastructure project on the planet, including China's own Three Gorges Dam, regarded as the largest in the world.

On the concerns of the locals, Khandu said the government would conduct extensive surveys before finalising the plans. "Only after these studies, we will know the exact location of the dam, its height, and the submergence area," he said, adding that a public hearing will be held to listen to people's concerns.

