Shutdown, flag march in Churachandpur after Zomi-Hmar clash claims one life

Imphal, March 19: The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) has called for an emergency shutdown in Churachandpur district following a violent inter-tribe clash that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others, on Tuesday night.

According to a statement issued by the ZSF on Wednesday, all normal activities, including business operations, schools, and colleges, will remain closed indefinitely.

“The emergency shutdown will remain in place until the situation improves,” read the statement.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors, with exemptions granted only for examination-related activities.

The shutdown decision comes after a violent altercation broke out between members of the Zomi and Hmar tribes around 10 pm on Tuesday near the Seilmat area, leading to the death of one person.





The statement issued by the Zomi Students Federation on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ropui Pakumte, a man belonging to the Hmar tribe. Reports indicate that tensions flared when a group of Hmar youth allegedly took down a Zomi flag hoisted in the vicinity.

In response to the escalating violence, Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar has assured the public that law enforcement teams have been fully deployed to restore order and de-escalate tensions.

“We have taken constant measures to address the situation. Our law enforcement teams are fully deployed to maintain order, and appropriate measures are being taken to de-escalate tensions,” Kumar said.

On Wednesday morning, security forces conducted a flag march in the sensitive areas to take control of the situation.

The Deputy Commissioner has also made a public appeal to tribal leaders, church leaders, philanthropic organisations, and other civil society groups to step forward and work towards restoring peace in the district.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in force in the district, having been imposed following a violent clash between the tribes on March 17.

On March 18, the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council—the apex bodies of the respective tribes—had called off the shutdown imposed a day earlier after tensions escalated further.

The move came in response to the alleged assault of Richard Hmar, General Secretary of Hmar Inpui, by unidentified miscreants inside the VK Montessori complex around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, urging the public to remain calm as efforts to restore normalcy continue.