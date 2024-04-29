Show cause notice issued to Tripura BJP MLA for poll norms violation

Agartala, Apr 29: Infamous for watching obscene videos in assembly, BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was issued a show-cause notice by the District Magistrate of North Tripura for violation of the poll norms.

The notice was issued in connection with an incident that happened during the polling of the second phase of elections on April 26.



His assembly constituency falls under the East Tripura Parliamentary seat, from which Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman's elder sister, Kriti Devi Singh, is contesting on a BJP ticket.



The BJP MLA reportedly entered the polling station and misbehaved with the Booth Level Worker assigned to the job of voter helpline, a press statement from the office of the CEO has revealed.



It may be mentioned that Nath is an MLA from Bagbasa and the incident took place at polling booth number 22 of the assembly segment.



On the other hand, violating the election code of conduct has also led to the temporary suspension of Agriculture Assistant Sushankar Debnath. It is noteworthy that Debnath has frequently shared messages favouring a political party in a government WhatsApp group.

