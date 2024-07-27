‘Should come to M’laya without fear,’ KSU over restrictions on Assam taxis

Guwahati, July 27: A day after Assam registered tourist taxis and private vehicles were restricted from entering Meghalaya by an NGO, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday stated that they were not aware of any such incident of stopping vehicles from Assam adding that the organisation firmly does not conform to any such initiative.

Following the incident, a discussion was held between the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and KSU under the aegis of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) to discuss the issue with utter seriousness.

In a press communiqué, KSU said, “Tourists and the tourist vehicles ferrying tourists from Assam should come to Meghalaya without any worry or agony. However, it is pertinent for both the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to have thorough dialogue on the issue and solve the same permanently. Similarly, tourists’ taxi associations from both states are requested to maintain cordial relationships and a spirit of common understanding.”

Tourists and the tourist vehicles ferrying tourists from Assam should come to Meghalaya without any fear, worry or agony-Khasi Students Union(KSU),All Assam Students Union(AASU) and North-East Students Organisation(NESO) on the issue of refusing entry of Assam registered Cars in… pic.twitter.com/u5n1AqPiNc — Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya (@SamujjalBhatta) July 27, 2024



