Shocking ragging incident rocks NEHU hostel in Meghalaya's Tura

Guwahati, Oct 13: In a deeply troubling incident, a case of ragging has emerged from a hostel at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya's Tura.

The victim, a student hailing from Nagaland, was allegedly subjected to egregious abuse by his senior peers. This shocking incident occurred during the early hours of October 8.

The victim, a newcomer to NEHU pursuing a degree in Agri Business Management, had just arrived on campus for his first day. According to reports, senior students approached his dorm room in Arabella Hostel, and then forcibly took him to an empty room. To conceal their identities, the seniors flashed lights at his face.

The victim was then ordered to introduce himself in Hindi. Dissatisfied with his proficiency, they demanded that he "entertain" them by performing a "naked dance" due to his Naga ethnicity. As he pleaded for mercy, the victim was threatened and coerced into stripping in front of his tormentors.

The victim said that the perpetrators may have recorded a video of the incident on their phones as well.

In the aftermath of this horrifying incident, the victim promptly left the hostel and returned to his home in Nagaland, where he lodged a formal complaint regarding the matter.

The Naga Students' Union (NSU) wasted no time and wrote to NEHU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, urging immediate action and justice for the victim within 24 hours.

The NSU warned that if the university failed to take swift and decisive action, they would call for strikes and boycotts against NEHU.

The incident at NEHU has sent shockwaves through the academic community, prompting calls for accountability and justice.