Shirui Lily festival returns to Manipur, set to host state-level event from May 20

Imphal, May 11: Hectic preparations are on for the fifth State-level Shirui Lily Festival 2025 in Manipur's Ukhrul district. This will be the first State-level festival to be held from May 20 to 24 in the State since violence erupted in May 2023.

The festival will be organised by the State's Department of Tourism with an objective to create awareness about the endangered Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), the State's flower, and promote sustainable tourism in the region.

The festival also honours the Shirui Lily, which blooms exclusively at Shirui Kashong (Shirui Peak) in Shirui village, approximately 95 km from the State capital.

On Thursday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the second organising committee meeting of the Shirui Lily Festival at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal. The meeting extensively covered key agendas to ensure the seamless execution of the festival, addressing aspects such as Budget allocation, event scheduling, security measures, transportation, crowd management, infrastructure development, accommodation arrangements, cultural programming, promotional strategies, and inter-departmental coordination.

Chief Secretary PK Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, Commissioners, Secretaries, Secretary to Governor, DCs and SPs of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts were present during the meeting.