Shillong's Police Bazaar to go pedestrian-only after vendor relocation

Shillong, July 30: After the relocation and rehabilitation of hawkers and street vendors, the busy Police Bazaar (Khyndailad) market area would be made free of vehicular traffic and would be a pedestrian zone.

Recently, 282 hawkers and street vendors have been relocated to the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority Complex. However, vehicular movement has been continuing through the crowded market area.

Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, announced that vehicular movement through the market would be stopped from Khyndailad to Umsoshun area.

Vehicular movement would not be allowed through the market area from 7 am to 9 pm, excluding those belonging to residents living within the market area. They would be issued car passes primarily to “drop off school children”.

“However, on holidays, there will be absolutely no movement of vehicles in the area except in emergency situations,” Lyngdoh said.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said, the Meghalaya High Court has expressed its satisfaction over the manner in which the State government has handled the relocation of the hawkers and street vendors.

He said stalls have been made with proper lighting, drinking water facilities and work to construct 15 washrooms inside the complex would begin immediately.

On August 5, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Lyngdoh will be handing over a sum of Rs 10,000 to each hawker and street vendor.