Shillong: Villagers call on authorities to ensure low noise levels at Cherry Blossom Festival

Shillong, Nov 15 - The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 is mired in controversy, first with NGOs and church bodies wanting the festival not to be held on Sunday and now villagers near the venue want the “noise level” of the festival down.

The three-day festival would begin on November 17 and culminate on a Sunday. Different Christian organisations wanted the festival date to be changed from a Sunday. These bodies argued that Sundays are considered holy by Christians.

However, the Minister in Charge of Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh said “other days are equally holy” and a “gift from God” and the festival dates remained unchanged.

He further argued that this festival is targeted at tourists and not primarily for the locals. This year, the festival is being held at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district.

Lyngdoh said the state expects a footfall of 30,000 visitors per day, which means that by the end of the event, there would be a footfall of one lakh visitors. “Ninety percent of these visitors are expected to be tourists from outside, both domestic as well as international travellers,” Lyngdoh added.

Now that the controversy is over, villagers of Lumsohpieng and Umdaitkhla in the Bhoirymbong area have reportedly urged the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi to ensure that the noise level of the festival remains under permissible limits and time.

The villagers urged the authorities that the organisers of the festival must ensure that the noise from the festival does not disturb schools, colleges, hospitals and households.

The Cherry Blossom Festival has been somehow jinxed over the years. In other years, the festival began, but there was no bloom in the Cherry Blossom trees in and around the state capital.

Meanwhile, unfazed by these controversies, the organisers have promised an eventful festival. There is a huge line-up of musicians, both Indian and international, together with fun-filled activities for people of all ages.