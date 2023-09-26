Meghalaya: Several NGOs stage protest due to dilapidated condition of NH-06

Shillong, Sep 26: To protest against the dilapidated condition of National Highway 06, NGOs on Monday held sleep-in, fishing and paddy sowing protest and brought traffic on this crucial highway to a standstill.

The protest by the NGOs started on Monday where vehicles would not ply on the highway from 7 pm to 5 am for the next six days to prevent accidents on this dangerous highway.

Khasi Students’ Union’s Assistant General Secretary East Jaintia Hills, Pynshai Kupar Dkhar one of the protesting NGOs, said, they would be protesting against the condition of the highway and disallow plying of vehicles to prevent accidents.

He further said that people from other states have also cooperated with them.

It may be mentioned that this highway connects Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills with the rest of Barak valley, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, but still the condition of the highway has been deplorable for several months leading to the protest.