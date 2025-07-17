Shillong school sparks buzz with MasterChef-style student cook-off

Shillong, July 16: A city-based school made culinary history by hosting the country's first school-level “MasterChef-style” cooking competition, capturing hearts and sparking excitement among budding chefs in the state.

The event, held recently at KC Secondary School, saw enthusiastic participation from students and parents alike, blending food, creativity, and local culture into one vibrant celebration.

A move that even drew praise from MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak, who lauded the school for inspiring young minds through bold, culture-rooted innovation.

“So proud of KC Secondary School and Principal Bryan Wahlang for leading with heart, creativity, and vision,” she said.

Spearheaded by the school's dynamic principal, Bryan Wahlang, the culinary face-off was part of the school's annual “Tartan Heart Festival”, a weeklong inter-house event filled with creative competitions ranging from dance and singing to floral arrangements and crafts.

"This was our fifth or sixth edition. We do this every time, which we call the ‘Tartan Heart Festival’. It is an inter-house competition, so even the teachers go all out to help organise their teams," the principal said, while highlighting the inclusive spirit of the event.

Though not officially verified, Wahlang believes the school could be among the first in India to adopt this competitive cooking format. "I am not very sure if we are the first school to do this, but I think we are," Wahlang said.

The competition did not only focus on taste and presentation. It celebrated local ingredients, regional cuisines, and teamwork, embodying the school's commitment to holistic and culturally rooted education, he said.

Wahlang's pioneering approach to teaching and learning has drawn the attention of other schools, many of which are keenly observing his initiatives for inspiration.

"It's refreshing to see such hands-on, creative methods being introduced at the school level," said Phoebe, a KG teacher working at a nearby higher secondary school.

