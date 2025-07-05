Shillong rolls out waste management overhaul ahead of 2027 National Games

Shillong, July 5: Shillong’s waste management infrastructure under Mission Clean Shillong 2027 would now include seventy-four garbage collection vehicles, a 170-tonne-per-day composting plant, four waste recovery centres, and a 15,000 sq. metre sanitary landfill.

These developments were announced during a meeting attended by government officials, authorities from the civic bodies and community leaders. The meeting was held in preparation of the National Games to be held in the state in 2027.

Additionally, the state is also investing in clean mobility and green infrastructure. Under these initiatives, thirty new buses have been added to the STEMS school bus programme.

“Rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and zero-discharge systems are being promoted. Over 1.8 crore saplings have been planted across 27,000 hectares in the past five years,” officials said.

Executive Engineer of the Shillong Municipal Board, FB Chyne, said that to achieve the goal of a clean Shillong the effort would be community-driven waste management and stressed that infrastructure alone won’t be enough and public participation is crucial.

Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, K Kharumnuid, said the “My City, My Pride” campaign is on track and citizens have been urged to send their suggestions to the Urban Affairs Department by August.

The Mission Director informed that the priority is to complete the scientific processing of solid waste, clearing legacy waste at the Marten landfill.

The other objectives include preventing solid waste discharge into rivers, restoring public spaces and building a grievance redressal system and these objectives are part of the government’s broader Mission 10 (2022–2032) agenda for sustainable growth across Meghalaya.

On the other hand, community leaders raised concerns during the consultation about stray animals, septic tank oversight, tangled overhead cables, and the performance of waste contractors.