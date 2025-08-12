Shillong rolls out public bicycle sharing system; aims for 35% non-motorised transport

Shillong, August 12: In a move to promote green and sustainable mobility, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Tuesday, launched Shillong's first Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system in the presence of actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman.

The initiative, part of the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024, aims to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) and reduce the city's dependence on fossil fuel-driven vehicles.

The policy envisions that at least 35% of transport in Shillong will be through non-motorised means such as walking and cycling.

The CM, who took a short inaugural ride on one of the electric bicycles to the bustling Khyndailad area, said the project marks a step towards a "greener and healthier Meghalaya".

"I encourage all our residents to take part in this initiative. Let's make Shillong a walking and cycling city," Sangma said after the launch event.

The PBS system has rolled out with more than 20 electric bicycles across key points in the city. These bikes will be available to the public through an app-based system, officials said.

The initiative is led by the state's Urban Affairs Department in collaboration with GIZ India under the Sustainable Urban Mobility ' Air Quality, Climate Action & Accessibility (SUM-ACA) project, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Milind Soman, known for promoting fitness and endurance sports, expressed delight at being part of the campaign. He also joined local cycling groups for a short ride and praised the city's commitment to healthier living and environmental responsibility.

