Shillong MP seeks freeze on cement plant clearance in East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Feb 15: Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon has sought an immediate freeze on the environmental clearance process for a proposed integrated cement plant in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, citing serious environmental and procedural concerns.

In a representation to Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Syngkon urged authorities to suspend proceedings related to the project proposed by Shree Cement Limited at Daistong village, pending an independent review into alleged irregularities and cumulative environmental impacts.

The project includes a 0.95 million tonnes per annum (TPA) clinker unit, a 0.99 million TPA cement grinding unit, a 15 MW captive power plant, a 7 MW waste heat recovery system and associated infrastructure spread across 25.08 hectares.

Noting that East Jaintia Hills already hosts several cement and extractive industries, the MP cautioned against evaluating projects in isolation. He warned that granting clearance without assessing cumulative regional impacts could weaken environmental safeguards and undermine sustainable development principles.

Syngkon flagged potential risks to air quality, groundwater, river systems, agricultural land and forest cover. He also cited complaints from residents alleging serious deficiencies in the statutory public hearing conducted under the EIA Notification, 2006.

According to his letter, villagers claimed they were prevented from participating and that the process lacked free and meaningful consultation. “If established, such irregularities would undermine the integrity of the environmental clearance process,” he said, urging an independent review before any further administrative action.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s Sixth Schedule status, Syngkon stressed the need for scrutiny of tribal land rights and compliance with the Meghalaya Transfer of Land (Regulation) Act, 1971. He warned that overlooking these aspects could lead to constitutional complications and public unrest.

Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, he said environmental protection and livelihood security are integral to the right to life. “As the elected representative of the affected constituency, I am duty-bound to convey the gravity of public concern,” he said, adding that he may pursue parliamentary and institutional remedies if the matter proceeds without a satisfactory review.

