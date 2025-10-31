Shillong MP flags Umngot river pollution, blames NHIDCL for soil dumping

Shillong, Oct 31: Rampant earth cutting for the widening of the Shillong-Tamabil highway and alleged dumping of soil and other materials into the Umgnot and Umtyngar rivers by the implementing agencies have triggered environmental concerns in Meghalaya.

Shillong Lok Sabha member Ricky Syngkon has raised concern over the pristine Umngot river turning muddy due to soil erosion caused by upstream construction activities undertaken by the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Syngkon alleged that the dumping of soil and other materials into the rivers had led to “severe environmental degradation of the Umngot river (Dawki river)”.

He said the pollution of the river water has been “caused by ongoing construction activities under the Shillong-Tamabil Road Expansion Project (71 km of NH-40 expansion), being implemented by NHIDCL and funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency”.

The Umngot river is a major tourist attraction, mainly due to its crystal clear water and tourists can see the river bed up to a depth of about 8 metres, especially during this time of the year.

Syngkon said the dumping of excavated materials into the Umtyngar and Umngot rivers has been documented and no visible spoil bank management or silt containment measures have been implemented, violating basic environmental safeguards.

“This development has alarmed local communities, tourism operators and environmental organisations, who report massive dumping of soil and construction debris into river systems, especially near Umtyngar and Dawki, during hill-cutting operations along the project alignment,” he said.

Stating that such violations mirror past NHIDCL precedents, including the Bhagirathi river (Uttarakhand) case, where the National Green Tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore for similar offences, the Shillong MP added that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, too, has not initiated any action so far.

The MP said the Umngot river supports hundreds of families through tourism-based livelihoods attracting thousands of visitors annually. “The present condition has already led to tourist cancellations, threatening an entire season’s income and, more importantly, eroding Meghalaya’s environmental identity,” he said.

Syngkon urged Gadkari to ensure accountability and oversight so that “environmental and social safeguards” are maintained as per global standards and demanded immediate action so that soil is not dumped into the river.

He further called for a joint inspection by officials from both Central and State government agencies.

By Staff Correspondent