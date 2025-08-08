Shillong MP flags lack of consultation in Assam-M'laya border demarcation, writes to PM

Shillong, Aug 8: Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “pause the erection of border pillars” demarcating the boundary between Meghalaya and Assam under an agreement signed to resolve the border dispute.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Syngkon said: “Pause the erection of border pillars and any physical demarcation until a more inclusive process is assured. Ensure transparent consultations with all affected communities, including traditional and grassroots institutions.”

The dispute over six areas has been resolved between Meghalaya and Assam under phase I of the boundary talks. In these six areas, border pillars are being erected after demarcation of the boundary under the agreement signed in 2022.

“The MoU signed by both state governments is another area of concern. Recent efforts to erect border pillars in five of the six areas identified under phase I (targeted for completion by Independence Day) have not been accompanied by adequate consultation with local communities and traditional institutions,” Syngkon said.

These five areas include Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, and Ratacherra. Syngkon said these areas fall within the customary jurisdiction of bodies like Hima Nongspung, Hima Jirang, Hima Nonglang, and Hima Mylliem.

“Their exclusion from the decision-making process has led to community-level dissatisfaction and unresolved differences in the interpretation of the MoU. Unilateral physical demarcation at this stage risks eroding public trust and may trigger unrest,” he added.

Syngkon said these ambiguities should be resolved through a dialogue between regional committees and district authorities so that a peaceful and lasting resolution can be achieved.





By

Staff Correspondent