Shillong: Massive fire breaks out at Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian School

Guwahati, May 21: A massive fire broke out at Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian School building in Shillong, Meghalaya in the wee hours of Sunday which completely destroyed the school.

People of the adjoining boarding house barely escaped the fire. Firefighters responded quickly to the call for help and arrived on the site in time to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

As per reports no fatalities have been confirmed as of yet, and the source of the incident is still unknown.