Shillong Literary Festival begins with a star-studded lineup of authors & more

Shillong, Nov 19: The 4th edition of the Shillong Literary Festival began at Ward's Lake on Monday with the participation of some of the top literary figures of the country.

Some of the country's top authors and poets who have joined the festival included Vikram Seth, Jerry Pinto, Janice Pariat, Shobha De and others.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the festival and said that bringing together some of the top authors and poets here would provide a platform for the local talents to share their literary work and gain exposure.

He further said the festival would also encourage students to get into the habit of reading and writing. "We have asked schools to participate as it would garner curiosity among students to inculcate the art of reading and writing,” he said.





With Meghalaya's young demographic profile, Sangma said, efforts are on to make reading and writing an integral part of the younger generation and such festivals are the way forward.

Pointing that documenting cultural and historical aspects has not received the kind of support and interest in the State, Sangma said, the present Government is trying to encourage such an endeavour through the CM's Research Scholars' Programme.





He said that 50 such scholars are being funded by the Government for different research works and the Government would increase the funding to encourage more writers to carry on their research. “Such festivals would only encourage our youngsters to start writing and documenting and come out with books,” Sangma said.

Columnist Shobha De said that reading habit too is increasing, be it through the digital format or in the form of books.