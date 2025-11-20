Shillong Lit Fest returns with Booker winners, global authors at Ward’s Lake

Shillong, Nov 20: The fifth edition of the Shillong Literary Festival is set to kick off on Thursday at Ward’s Lake, bringing together celebrated authors from India and abroad for panel discussions, book signings and audience interactions.

The three-day festival would witness around 60 well-known authors, poets and filmmakers from around the globe.

Some of the well-known authors who would be participating include Booker Prize winners Banu Mustaq and Shehan Karukaratne.

Mustaq, a Kannada writer, won the 2025 International Booker Prize for her collection of short stories – Heart Lamps.

Karukaratne, on the other hand, is a Sri Lankan author who won the 2022 Booker Prize for his novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. Besides, Francesc Miralles, one of the authors of the best-selling non-fiction, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, would also be here.

Another star attraction is Sam Darylmple, son of well-known historian William Darylmple. The junior Darylmple has recently published the Shattered Lands.

Author Jamling Tenzing Norgay, son of the legendary mountaineer, Tenzin Norgay, who scaled Mt Everest, will engage in a discussion, “Scaling Mount UPSC”.

There will be discussions with Sajjan Yadav from the Ministry of Finance, who also authored India’s Vaccine Story.