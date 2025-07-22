Shillong is my favourite city in India, says pop icon Ed Sheeran

Shillong, July 22: International pop icon Ed Sheeran said Shillong is his favourite Indian city, months after performing here as part of his global “+ '? = Ã• x (Mathematics) Tour”.

"Shillong just felt very different," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter said, during a candid segment titled Spin the Wheel with Ed Sheeran hosted by content creator Shabaz Says.

When asked to name his favourite place in India, Sheeran responded without hesitation, "Shillong".

On February 12, Sheeran had performed to a crowd of over 30,000 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital city of Meghalaya.

"You guys are the loudest," he had told the audience that night, but it now appears that the sentiment was more than a polite compliment.

The British artist's affection for the city did not end with the performance.

Shillong featured prominently in his music video for the chart-topping single Sapphire, with 27 scenes filmed in and around the hill station.

Released earlier this year, the Sapphire video has already garnered over 12 crore views on YouTube.

In the video, Sheeran is seen sipping local 'sha' (tea), buying fruit from roadside vendors, relaxing on a swing in Mattilang Park, and playing football with local children.

One of the most talked-about sequences shows him riding the iconic “Bus Smit”, a symbol of the city's public transport heritage.

In the same interview, the singer spoke of India's diversity, noting how every place offered a different language, cuisine, and rhythm.

A football enthusiast, Sheeran even compared the city's energy to that of a high-octane football match between Newcastle United and Plymouth County.

Shillong is also gaining recognition as an emerging sporting and football hub. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has frequently voiced his ambition to position it as the football capital of India.

As fans hope for his return, Sheeran's bond with Shillong continues to inspire. For now, the city proudly holds the top spot in his heart -- a rare honour from one of the world's most loved musicians.

