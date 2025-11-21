Shillong is happier than Helsinki, says Author Francesc Miralles at Literary Festival

Shillong, Nov 21: Challenging the World Happiness Report, acclaimed author Francesc Miralles said at the 5th Shillong Literary Festival on Thursday that he finds “more happy people in India than in Finland.”

Miralles, co-author of the best-selling Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, said, “I don’t believe in this happiness index because they say, for instance, that Finland is the happiest country. I find more happy people in India than Finland.”

Highlighting that happiness goes beyond material comforts, he added, “Happiness is not only having money or a good education... it’s also the daily vibe of what you are experiencing.”

Referring to India’s strong social connections, he said, “I experienced in India that people are very social and very curious. When you are on a train in India and sitting next to someone, he’s going to ask you where you come from, what you like... That doesn’t happen in Europe.”

Describing India as “a very interesting place” because of this natural curiosity “to know, to learn from other people,” he remarked, “The people are alive here... So I would say Shillong is happier than Helsinki,” referring to Finland’s capital.

Speaking on the digital age and its influence on wellbeing, Miralles acknowledged it as “a distraction” but also noted that people are helping and connecting through technology, which contributes to happiness. “We want to do something of value, impact society, help each other... you can do it in the digital world,” he said.

These values, he added, lead to contentment and purpose, even though “the digital world is affecting us in a way that we are too distracted.”

Discussing his book Ikigai, Miralles said it was the result of research into the people of Okinawa, Japan, who have among the world’s longest lifespans.



By

Staff Correspondent